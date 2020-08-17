Local food truck serves up Native American dishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s summer, which means it’s also food truck season. And there’s a new one that recently opened in Sioux Falls. Watecha Bowl opened in mid-March and they are serving up Native American cuisine to the Sioux Empire.

Watecha is a Lakota word.

"It's just a playful word, like in our language it means leftovers, but for slang it just means food. So essentially, Watecha Bowl translates to food bowl," said Lawrence West, Owner of Watecha Bowl.

When it comes to food, West felt his culture wasn't represented. So he took matters into his own hands.

“Be able to introduce the foods and the language and just staple a place in Sioux Falls for the native American people,” said West.

“Closing the education gap between the Native American people and other races, religions, whatever in our community that have been established is my main focus.”

He is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

“I was raised very traditionally,” said West.

“The bread and the recipes and using the buffalo and the deer and the other things that help create all the variations of it. We grew up with it in the household learning the recipes and knowing it.”

Some fan favorites have been his buffalo burger, Indian tacos, and cheese curds. While opening up a new business during a pandemic is not ideal, West says it was an important time to open.

"Kind of wanted to put like a light of hope in my community for my people and just kind of reach out to them and sort of be a liaison for hope really and education, and empowerment," said West.

So far he says business has been good.

"People recommending and posting on the page, like our customer base is amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better town to have started this adventure, to grow from and the customers are what make it happen," said West.

You can find out where the Watecha Bowl food will be at through their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Watechabowl/.

