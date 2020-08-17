Police: Alcohol, inexperience factors in motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say alcohol and riding inexperience were factors in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Police say at around 8:15 pm, the motorcycle was traveling west on Oleyana Place and Gina Place, going straight through a T-intersection and hitting a ditch.

The 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and the passenger was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet.

Police say no charges are currently pending.

