Rosie the Riveter Memorial Garden Dedication honors women of WWII

In honor of the women who helped bring the United States and the Allied powers to victory in the global conflict, the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter dedicated a new Rosie the Riveter memorial rose garden in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend marks 75 years since Imperial Japan surrendered during World War II, in effect bringing the war to an end.

In honor of the women who helped bring the United States and the Allied powers to victory in the global conflict, the local Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter dedicated a new Rosie the Riveter memorial rose garden in Sioux Falls Sunday.

The garden is located at Veteran’s Memorial Park where members of the DAR Mary Chilton Chapter say the garden will serve as a lasting reminder of the women who stepped up in a time of national crisis.

