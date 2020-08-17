Advertisement

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to hold annual Bark in the Park

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society's annual fundraiser
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society's annual fundraiser(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bark in the Park is Saturday at Pasley Park in Sioux Falls. Money raised from the event will go towards the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Participants can choose to walk a 2K or run a 5K. This is the first event the Humane Society is holding in person since the pandemic began. Organizers said people are able to naturally social distance because the people running go in one direction and the walkers go in another. Dog owners tend to not get close to others anyways because they want to keep their distance. On top of that, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the event.

Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 AM, but the walk and run begin at 9:45 AM. The pet contests will begin at 11:00 AM. The contests are for best-dressed female dog and male dog, beastly bark and best trick.

People can register online for the event here. It costs $25 to participate, and you don’t have to own a dog to be part of the event.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rosie the Riveter Memorial Garden Dedication honors women of WWII

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Local Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the 75th year since the end of World War II by dedicating a new memorial in Sioux Falls.

News

Two injured in west Sioux Falls crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Emergency personnel responded to the area of Oleanna Place and Gina Place for a motorcycle crash at 8:12 p.m. on Saturday.

News

One death, 156 new coronavirus cases in South Dakota

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death related to the virus on Sunday.

News

Northern State students back on campus to begin Fall semester

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Northern State, along with other Board of Regents schools, wrap up move in days to begin Fall classes.

Latest News

News

Harold Thune, father to Sen. John Thune, dies at 100-years-old

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Senator John Thune and his family are grieving after the death of the Senator’s father.

News

Two deaths, 94 additional coronavirus cases

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths related to the virus.

Events

Live stream concert to benefit South Dakota African American history museum

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Funds raised will be used for museum renovations, a new exhibit, and a historic marker at the site of an early African American settlement in Sully county.

News

S.D. unemployment numbers drop; new stimulus package in the works

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
S.D. unemployment numbers drop; new stimulus package in the works

News

Lt. Claussen’s Story: WWII Veteran buried with full military honors months after death

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT
A World War Two veteran from Sioux Falls finally received a proper sendoff.

News

Presentation prepares to bring full student body back to campus

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Presentation College prepares to bring students back to campus, with new restrictions and daily screenings.