Sioux Falls Area Humane Society to hold annual Bark in the Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bark in the Park is Saturday at Pasley Park in Sioux Falls. Money raised from the event will go towards the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Participants can choose to walk a 2K or run a 5K. This is the first event the Humane Society is holding in person since the pandemic began. Organizers said people are able to naturally social distance because the people running go in one direction and the walkers go in another. Dog owners tend to not get close to others anyways because they want to keep their distance. On top of that, masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the event.

Check-in for the event starts at 8:30 AM, but the walk and run begin at 9:45 AM. The pet contests will begin at 11:00 AM. The contests are for best-dressed female dog and male dog, beastly bark and best trick.

People can register online for the event here. It costs $25 to participate, and you don’t have to own a dog to be part of the event.

