TenHaken, healthcare leaders address COVID in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, and leaders from Sanford, and Avera are addressing a rising number of coronavirus cases in the area once again.

While the pandemic rages on across the nation, the number of cases continues to rise in South Dakota, including the Sioux Falls MSA.

However, the state remains one of only a few without any type of mask mandate, and restrictions in many cities have been lifted for months.

Cases of COVID-19 in Sioux Falls have ticked upward in recent weeks, but Mayor TenHaken continues to stress hospitalization rates are the key number to look at.

While hospitalization numbers have recently fluctuated in the city, overall, they have remained steady.

“That’s probably the most telling factor as we keep moving through our COVID response,” TenHaken said.

Avera-McKennan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot confirms COVID numbers at their facilities have been manageable.

“Our number of admissions, fortunately, has matched our number of discharges, so we’ve stayed very stable over the last several months,” Elliot said.

As far as masks, no mandate has been put in place yet, although TenHaken says city officials are prepared to take action if the data reflects that need. Adding, if combined hospitalizations between Sanford and Avera reach 80, red flags will start to go up.

“I will tell you that, right now, the data that we have in front of us doesn’t justify or warrant a need for a mask mandate, however, does that mean that it couldn’t happen in the future? Absolutely not, it very well could,” TenHaken said.

And, as students in the Sioux Falls area begin to go back to classes, TenHaken is asking residents to support school leaders and educators who have an enormous task in front of them.

“There’s going to be the need to be flexible because there will be an outbreak in your school, someone will have COVID in your school, a teacher will probably have COVID at some point, and that’s okay,” TenHaken said. “We have a lot of people who get coronavirus, there are very few who end up in the hospital, so we have to be comfortable with that, we have to know that is going to happen.”

Sanford Chief Medical Officer Mike Wilde says getting a flu vaccine this year will significantly help your chances of staying healthy this fall.

By getting your flu shot, you’re also helping to ensure local hospitals don’t become overwhelmed with patients.

“I really ask you, as soon as it’s available, to get out there and get a flu shot,” Wilde said. “If we could get (the flu) out of the equation as COVID is in our community, that would really be helpful to all of us, including us as healthcare providers.”

Health officials continue to remind folks to take the virus seriously. If you feel sick stay home, and wear a mask if you can’t social distance.

