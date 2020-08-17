Advertisement

Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

A woman hauls branches from a neighbor's yard to the street, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds pushed back Friday against criticism that she has been slow to respond to a wind storm that devastated the state and promised more help soon for tens of thousands of residents entering their fifth day without electricity.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - President Donald Trump says he has signed an emergency declaration for Iowa to supply federal money to help the state recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

Trump says Monday that he approved the request from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that was sent Sunday. Trump also suggested he may visit the state. Reynolds’ disaster request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage.

A derecho with hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state’s cropland.

As of Monday morning, utility companies reported about 64,000 people remained without power.

