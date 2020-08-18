1 new COVID-19 death, 83 additional cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials have confirmed 83 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the disease in South Dakota.

Tuesday’s death brings total deaths to 154, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The latest victim is a Lake County woman over the age of 80.

The state now has a total of 10,443 known COVID-19 cases. Active cases fell by 31 Tuesday due to several new recoveries. The state’s positive cases by day trend chart shows a slight increase over past 14 days.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 68.

The state processed tests for 720 people on Tuesday, 11.5% of which came back positive.

