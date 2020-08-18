Advertisement

2020 Sturgis Rally traffic count down, though still exceeded 462,000

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Overall traffic at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down from previous rallies, though it still exceeded expectations in a year where the event contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials tracked 462,182 vehicles entering Sturgis over the ten-day rally, according to the the South Dakota Department of Transportation final tally released Tuesday.

Overall, traffic was down 7.5% compared to 2019′s 499,654 traffic count. However, it exceeded early estimates of 250,000 for this year’s rally. Some officials voiced concerns that the rally could serve as a “super-spreader” event for the coronavirus, but ultimately Sturgis city leaders decided to go ahead with the rally.

South Dakota Department of Transportation traffic website

Traffic was down each day except Sunday, Aug. 9, which was up 1.1% from last year. Wednesday, Aug. 12 saw the biggest year-to-year drop - down 12.4%.

MORE: Data company creates visualization of 2020 Sturgis Rally traffic

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

