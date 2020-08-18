2020 Sturgis Rally traffic count down, though still exceeded 462,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Overall traffic at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down from previous rallies, though it still exceeded expectations in a year where the event contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials tracked 462,182 vehicles entering Sturgis over the ten-day rally, according to the the South Dakota Department of Transportation final tally released Tuesday.

Overall, traffic was down 7.5% compared to 2019′s 499,654 traffic count. However, it exceeded early estimates of 250,000 for this year’s rally. Some officials voiced concerns that the rally could serve as a “super-spreader” event for the coronavirus, but ultimately Sturgis city leaders decided to go ahead with the rally.

Traffic was down each day except Sunday, Aug. 9, which was up 1.1% from last year. Wednesday, Aug. 12 saw the biggest year-to-year drop - down 12.4%.

