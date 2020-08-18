Advertisement

Aberdeen superintendent discusses back to school plan

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many area school districts are starting the new year this week and we’re talking with some area superintendents about their back to school plans look like.

In this edition of ‘Back to School with COVID’, we talked with Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Becky Guffin.

Find a list of school districts and their back to school plans, here.

