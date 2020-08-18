Advertisement

Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

(WCAX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

Sixty-two-year-old William Johnson of Revillo died in Friday’s accident in Deuel County, troopers say.

The crash took place on U.S. Highway 212 about six miles south of Revillo. Troopers say Johnson was making a left turn with his pickup when he was struck by another pickup.

Johnson died at the scene. The two people in the other pickup, both Minnesota residents, were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting that left bystander injured

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at a Sioux Falls convenience store that sent a bystander to the hospital.

News

1 new COVID-19 death, 83 additional cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 83 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the disease in South Dakota.

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.

News

Brookings doctor challenges school district’s COVID-19 measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Brookings doctor who was recently placed on administrative leave is now back on the job.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

News

Authorities investigating car theft attempt in Harrisburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after another attempted car theft in the city.

News

Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Black Hills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
A teen is recovering from broken bones after falling about 100 feet down a steep hill at a popular hiking spot in Pennington County.

News

Yummy House brings Dim Sum to Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

Tuesday marks 100 years since women were guaranteed the right to vote in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
For decades, several generations of women’s suffrage advocates marched, lobbied and practiced civil disobedience to get women the right to vote.

News

Yummy House brings Dim Sum to Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now