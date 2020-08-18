Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

Sixty-two-year-old William Johnson of Revillo died in Friday’s accident in Deuel County, troopers say.

The crash took place on U.S. Highway 212 about six miles south of Revillo. Troopers say Johnson was making a left turn with his pickup when he was struck by another pickup.

Johnson died at the scene. The two people in the other pickup, both Minnesota residents, were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

