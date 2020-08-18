Authorities investigating car theft attempt in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after another attempted car theft in the city.

Authorities say at least three suspects tried to break into a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Anna Way in the southeast part of town. The car’s doors were locked, and the suspects were unable to enter the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the incident to call 605-764-5651.

The car theft attempt comes just a week after seven vehicles were stolen around Lincoln County, many of which were later found crashed in ditches around the area. Three suspects were arrested in connection to that theft spree.

~While You Slept~ Thieves were at it again last night in Harrisburg while you slept. At 12:45 AM, Deputies responded... Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

