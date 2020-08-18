Advertisement

Authorities investigating car theft attempt in Harrisburg

Surveillance image of the car theft attempt in Harrisburg, courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Surveillance image of the car theft attempt in Harrisburg, courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff's Office(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after another attempted car theft in the city.

Authorities say at least three suspects tried to break into a vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Anna Way in the southeast part of town. The car’s doors were locked, and the suspects were unable to enter the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the incident to call 605-764-5651.

The car theft attempt comes just a week after seven vehicles were stolen around Lincoln County, many of which were later found crashed in ditches around the area. Three suspects were arrested in connection to that theft spree.

