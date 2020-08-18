DSU football coach glad to see his players again

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was team picture day today for Dakota State in Madison. With all of the uncertainty regarding COVID 19...and all of the college football conferences canceling or postponing their fall schedules to spring, the Trojans will be one of the only college teams in the area playing along with Presentation in the North Star Athletic Association and the GPAC teams.

And for head coach Josh Anderson, it’s been a long time away from his guys. So he couldn’t have been happier to spend the day with them as they start getting ready for their season opener. ”Oh man it’s a blessing in disguise to be able to be around these guys. I wasn’t allowed to be around them all summer long. The first experience I had was just seeing them come in to school on August 14th and to be around them again, I just didn’t know how bad I missed them. It’s a lot of fun. There’s so many things to catch up on and just being around them is fun and obviously being able to play football is even greater,” says Anderson.

It’s an exciting time to be a Trojans for Anderson and his players with all of the new facilities in the neat future. The team is hoping to improve upon a 5-5 season in 2019.

