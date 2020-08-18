Advertisement

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

(Anderley Penwell)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons has announced that two of the men had been arrested on charges of attempting commercial sex trafficking of a minor. Six others were arrested for attempting to entice a minor using the internet.

The investigation was conducted by both federal and South Dakota law enforcement officers and operated for the entire duration of the 10-day rally. The annual event drew an estimated 460,000 people to western South Dakota.

The suspects arrested include:

Robert Lee Goodwill, Jr., 20, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Cody Wayne Hopkins, 29, Montgomery, PA - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Michael Ray Hudson, 32, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Travis John McDonald, 28, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

William Nicholas Riley, 60, Sturgis, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Kevin William Clements, 22, Claysville, PA - Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Darren Wilber Harrison, 25, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

Christopher Covey Dale Truax, 33, Rapid City, SD - Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

