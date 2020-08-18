Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school football season in South Dakota is just a few days away, and one team has already had to cancel a couple of games because of the Coronavirus.

The Estelline/Hendricks Red Hawks will not play in their first two games this season. Two team members have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to quarantine.

The Estelline/Hendricks Red Hawks were seven practices into their season when they were forced to shut it down.

Head Football Coach Jeremy Bachman said the South Dakota Department of Health deemed that the whole football team was considered in close contact to those individuals that tested positive, and the entire football team needed to quarantine for 14 days.

All of those players are now learning remotely as school gets underway as well. Coach Bachman believes this incident is a reality check for many.

“I don’t know if it really seemed real to the players or to a lot of younger kids until right now.” Bachman added, “It got real for us real fast up here, and now we have to sit out two weeks because of it.”

Many things in 2020 have been unexpected, but the South Dakota High School Activities Association says they do have a plan for this situation.

SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said, “Essentially our board put out a guidance a couple of weeks ago that said if you have a situation where you are forced to go to an all virtual learning environment or a scenario where you just don’t have the kids because of issues that come up, that we would consider some contests basically to become a ‘No Contest.’”

Estelline/Hendricks’s first two games were set to be against Dell Rapids St. Mary and Alcester/Hudson, which leaves those two teams to look for a new opponent. The SDHSAA says it is possible to schedule an out of state team.

“In that scenario then we would allow the schools that were to of played the team that required the no contest to be given to seek out other opponents. Whether that is somebody on their bye week or somebody else who’s lost a game through the course of the season or different things have come up,” Krogstrand said.

Estelline/Hendricks has already rescheduled with Alcester/Hudson to play on a bye week, and Dell Rapids St. Mary will now face Florence/Henry on Friday.

