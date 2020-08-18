Advertisement

Gov. Kristi Noem to speak at Republican National Convention

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP photo)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

The Republican governor has developed a national profile through her hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic, gaining attention from President Donald Trump. Instead of ordering statewide lockdowns or business closures, Noem has encouraged “personal responsibility” to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Noem has made frequent appearances on Fox News and even installed a small TV studio at the governor’s office last year.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem’s office, tells Dakota News Now her speech is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26, though he said specifics are still being worked out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

