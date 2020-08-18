Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have issued a warning over a possible COVID-19 exposure at a bar during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The exposure took place Tuesday, Aug. 11 at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon on Main Street in Sturgis. According to the Department of Health, an individual who was able to transmit the virus was at the bar from noon through 5:30 p.m.

Officials advise anyone who may have visited that bar during that time to monitor for symptoms for two weeks after they visited.

The exposure risk took place amid the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Officials estimate hundreds of thousands of bikers attended this year’s event.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.