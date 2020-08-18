Advertisement

Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

One-Eye Jack's Saloon
One-Eye Jack's Saloon(Google Maps)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials have issued a warning over a possible COVID-19 exposure at a bar during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The exposure took place Tuesday, Aug. 11 at One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon on Main Street in Sturgis. According to the Department of Health, an individual who was able to transmit the virus was at the bar from noon through 5:30 p.m.

Officials advise anyone who may have visited that bar during that time to monitor for symptoms for two weeks after they visited.

The exposure risk took place amid the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Officials estimate hundreds of thousands of bikers attended this year’s event.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

2020 Sturgis Rally traffic count down, though still exceeded 462,000

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Overall traffic at this year’s 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down from previous rallies, though it still exceeded expectations in a year where the event contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Latest News

News

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturigs Motorcycle Rally.

News

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Worthington employer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls woman has admitted to stealing from her former employer in Worthington, Minn.

News

Suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting that left bystander injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at a Sioux Falls convenience store that sent a bystander to the hospital.

News

1 new COVID-19 death, 83 additional cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 83 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the disease in South Dakota.

News

Brookings doctor challenges school district’s COVID-19 measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Brookings doctor who was recently placed on administrative leave is now back on the job.

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.