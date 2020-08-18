Advertisement

Iconic ‘Cheers’ postal worker shares idea for helping US Postal Service

Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Cliff Clavin from the classic sitcom Cheers may be one of the most well-known postal employees in TV history, and John Ratzenberger, the actor who played the lovable mailman, is issuing a plea to support the postal service.

The U.S. Postal Service needs funding, and there are concerns that President Donald Trump is trying to undermine the service ahead of Election Day in a year where many are expected to vote by mail.

So Ratzenberger filmed a plea for people to help the post office.

The idea is one that Ratzenberger's character on the show might have come up with: Do all your Christmas shopping early - at the post office store.

Ratzenberger recorded the public service announcement at the request of musician Tim Kasher via the Cameo video service, where for a fee a celebrity will record a message.

