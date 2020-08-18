Minnehaha County staff prepare for November election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pivotal election is a little less than three months away, and Americans are forming their final thoughts before casting their ballot at the polls.

Because of concerns stemming from coronavirus, many Americans will focus on absentee or mail-in voting.

Voters will use every option possible and one of them could be ballot collection boxes at locations such as libraries.

If approved by Minnehaha County Commissioners, it could alleviate some of the work already cut out for county staff as they expect to submit more than 20 thousand mail-in ballots to the United States Postal Service.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz plans to conduct walk-in, absentee, and mail-in voting; however, he is preparing his staff for a surge in mail-in votes.

A lot of variables are still being decided in Washington as House Democratic leaders announced Monday about $25 billion in funding despite some objections from President Trump’s administration.

The United States Postal Service has already sent letters to 46 states and Washington, D.C. warning that some ballots might not arrive in time to be counted for the November election.

That is not to say it cannot be done, but planning and timeliness will be an asset for everyone.

″If you’ve still got an absentee ballot on Election Day, don’t take it to the polling places, bring it down here,” Litz said.

He plans on having all the polling places open as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.