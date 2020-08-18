Advertisement

Minnehaha County staff prepare for November election

By Sam Wright
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pivotal election is a little less than three months away, and Americans are forming their final thoughts before casting their ballot at the polls.

Because of concerns stemming from coronavirus, many Americans will focus on absentee or mail-in voting.

Voters will use every option possible and one of them could be ballot collection boxes at locations such as libraries.

If approved by Minnehaha County Commissioners, it could alleviate some of the work already cut out for county staff as they expect to submit more than 20 thousand mail-in ballots to the United States Postal Service.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz plans to conduct walk-in, absentee, and mail-in voting; however, he is preparing his staff for a surge in mail-in votes.

A lot of variables are still being decided in Washington as House Democratic leaders announced Monday about $25 billion in funding despite some objections from President Trump’s administration.

The United States Postal Service has already sent letters to 46 states and Washington, D.C. warning that some ballots might not arrive in time to be counted for the November election.

That is not to say it cannot be done, but planning and timeliness will be an asset for everyone.

″If you’ve still got an absentee ballot on Election Day, don’t take it to the polling places, bring it down here,” Litz said.

He plans on having all the polling places open as a precaution.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Democratic National Convention Night 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Watch live coverage of the Democratic National Convention as former Vice President Joe Biden is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

News

Back to school plans differ between larger and smaller districts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Many districts in South Dakota are starting their fall semesters this week. But depending on the size of each district, they may be looking at an obstacle from two different perspectives.

News

Aberdeen superintendent discusses back to school plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Many area school districts are starting the new year this week and we’re talking with some area superintendents about their back to school plans look like.

News

TenHaken, healthcare leaders address COVID in Sioux Falls area

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, and leaders from Sanford and Avera, are addressing a rising a number of coronavirus cases in the area once again.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls man released from federal custody amid COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Allen
A Guatemalan native living in Sioux Falls was able to win his freedom from federal custody in Minnesota with the help of a new racial justice project being undertaken by a national law firm with Sioux Falls ties.

News

Local food truck serves up Native American dishes

Updated: 11 hours ago
Watecha Bowl opened in mid-March and they are serving up Native American cuisine to the Sioux Empire.

News

Trump signs Iowa wind storm disaster declaration, may visit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Gov. Reynolds’ disaster request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage.

News

Police: Alcohol, inexperience factors in motorcycle crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and the passenger was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

COVID-19 cases increase, hospitalizations down in South Dakota

Updated: 12 hours ago
On Monday, there were 86 new coronavirus cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 10,360.

News

Two teens arrested in Pierre stabbing case

Updated: 14 hours ago
Two teens have been arrested in a stabbing in Pierre.