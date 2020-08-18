Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn inspires fundraising effort

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A plucky stalk of corn growing from a concrete street in southern Sioux Falls has gained viral fame - and is now being used as a fundraising tool.

The so-called “57th Street Corn” - alternatively called the “Curb Corn” - is growing out of a crack in the cement on 57th Street near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue.

Between its location at one of the city’s busiest intersections and the resiliency it has show growing at such a barren site, the stalk has gained somewhat of a cult following. It has inspired multiple social media posts - including an entire Twitter account dedicated to its existence.

The corn’s social media presence grew rapidly over the weekend. By Tuesday, it had even inspired a fundraising campaign. A handful of organizers - including a Twitter user with the handle “Pres. 57th St. Corn Fan Club” - created t-shirts fans can buy. All proceeds support victims of the Iowa derecho and those facing food insecurity, according to the fundraiser’s website.

Many have pointed to the corn as a symbol of hope amid what has been a shaky 2020. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken himself is apparently among the corn’s followers, tweeting about the stalk multiple times.

Touch this corn and there will be trouble. Watch out, Mitchell, SD. https://t.co/K4Srukx2QW — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) August 17, 2020

In addition to individuals posing for selfies, some Sioux Falls businesses have also been inspired by the Curb Corn.

New to the market & conveniently located within walking distance of our office: Sioux Falls’ newest tourist destination, the 57th Street corn! 🌽😂 pic.twitter.com/dC9COaOvob — Bender Commercial (@benderco) August 18, 2020

The 57th Street Corn is even vaulting other plants growing under unusual conditions to fame.

