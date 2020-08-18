Advertisement

Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures

Humidity Returns
By Tyler Roney
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While some of us did see some rainfall this morning, rainfall chances in the coming days will be rather lackluster. High temperatures will be in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s over these next few days. Expect a clear night tonight with lows bottoming out in the lower 60′s.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine with some passing clouds, but the humidity will gradually be making its comeback. By Thursday, we’ll be tracking some slight chances for showers and thunderstorms along with highs for all of us rising into the lower 90′s east the mid 90′s west. Friday will have sunshine with highs in the lower to mid 90′s once again.

This weekend. we’re tracking some chances for showers and storms on Saturday with highs cooling slightly to the upper 80′s north and east and still remaining in the lower 90′s west. Sunday looks to be the quiet of the two days this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. By next week, temperatures will begin to slowly cool by the end of next week.

