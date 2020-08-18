Suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting that left bystander injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at a Sioux Falls convenience store that sent a bystander to the hospital.

Sixteen-year-old Tony Peter Edward was arrested early Tuesday morning on several charges, including one count of attempted murder.

The shooting took place Thursday night outside a Shop ’n Cart gas station at 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Lt. Terrance Matia said Edward fired a handgun at two people. Court documents state the two people who were shot at hid behind a car. Police did not say why Edward opened fire.

While Edward missed his intended targets, a bystander who was in the area did get hit by a bullet. Court documents say the victim was getting gas for his car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edward ran from the area following the shooting. Matia said investigators used surveillance footage to identify Edward as a suspect in the case. Officers located and arrested him at a residence on the 200 block of N. Grange Avenue.

During the ensuing search of the residence, police found a 9 mm handgun. Matia said it is one of the weapons that was stolen from Fleet Farm the night of May 31 following a clash between protesters and police in southwest Sioux Falls. Investigators believe this is the weapon used during Thursday night’s shooting. Court documents state police found twelve 9 mm bullets outside the gas station following the incident.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Edward was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle or structure. Matia said Edward is being charged as an adult.

Court documents state Edward is a member of a gang known as A-100, though detectives did not say whether they believe the shooting is gang-related.

