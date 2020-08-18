Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting that left bystander injured

Tony Edward, courtesy Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center
Tony Edward, courtesy Minnehaha Juvenile Detention Center(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at a Sioux Falls convenience store that sent a bystander to the hospital.

Sixteen-year-old Tony Peter Edward was arrested early Tuesday morning on several charges, including one count of attempted murder.

The shooting took place Thursday night outside a Shop ’n Cart gas station at 6th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Lt. Terrance Matia said Edward fired a handgun at two people. Court documents state the two people who were shot at hid behind a car. Police did not say why Edward opened fire.

While Edward missed his intended targets, a bystander who was in the area did get hit by a bullet. Court documents say the victim was getting gas for his car. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Edward ran from the area following the shooting. Matia said investigators used surveillance footage to identify Edward as a suspect in the case. Officers located and arrested him at a residence on the 200 block of N. Grange Avenue.

During the ensuing search of the residence, police found a 9 mm handgun. Matia said it is one of the weapons that was stolen from Fleet Farm the night of May 31 following a clash between protesters and police in southwest Sioux Falls. Investigators believe this is the weapon used during Thursday night’s shooting. Court documents state police found twelve 9 mm bullets outside the gas station following the incident.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Edward was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle or structure. Matia said Edward is being charged as an adult.

Court documents state Edward is a member of a gang known as A-100, though detectives did not say whether they believe the shooting is gang-related.

