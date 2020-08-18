Advertisement

Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — As controversy swirls over mail-in voting in this year’s election, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a women’s suffrage leader arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

Trump’s move comes amid an outcry over Postal Service disruptions that Democrats say endanger the voting rights of millions of Americans who would vote by mail in November during the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has denied asking for the mail to be delayed even as he leveled fresh criticism on mail-in voting.

Comments from Trump and some of those assembled for a White House event commemorating the 19th Amendment quickly pivoted into an appeal for Trump’s reelection.

“Win, lose or draw, we have to get it right,” Trump said, adding that mail-in voting, as opposed to absentee voting, leads to ballots cast by pets and the deceased.

“We have to have honest voting. that’s what this is all about here. we have to have honest voting,” he said.

Trump said he would sign “a full and complete pardon” later Tuesday, the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It’s also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

His action comes as his support has been eroding among suburban white women in battleground states since his last campaign, in part because of his harsh rhetoric.

In recent weeks Trump has recognized he needs to work to undo some of the damage among the pivotal constituency and has stepped up his events aimed at women. His campaign has launched a “women for Trump” bus tour and the president has embraced a “law and order” message with renewed vigor.

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

The 19th Amendment states that “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Visiting Anthony’s grave site in Rochester on Election Day has become a popular ritual in recent years. Thousands turned out in 2016 for the presidential match-up between Trump and Hillary Clinton. In 2018, voters showed up by the dozens to put their “I Voted” stickers on her headstone.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Walmart sales soar as US goes online for pandemic supplies

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins, The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion.

National Politics

Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 US election

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate panel described its report, totaling more than 1,300 pages, as "the most comprehensive description to date of Russia's activities and the threat they posed."

National

Trump to pardon Susan B. Anthony

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
"I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was never pardoned," Trump said.

National

Sen. Mark Warner weighs in on the DNC, party unity

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National Politics

Dems put divides aside, rally behind Biden at convention

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US home construction surges 22.6%, third straight increase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Construction of new U.S. homes surged 22.6% last month as homebuilders bounced back from a lull induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Authorities investigating car theft attempt in Harrisburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after another attempted car theft in the city.

National Politics

Michelle Obama: Trump is wrong president for country

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Black Hills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A teen is recovering from broken bones after falling about 100 feet down a steep hill at a popular hiking spot in Pennington County.

News

Yummy House brings Dim Sum to Sioux Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now