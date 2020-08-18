Advertisement

VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Map showing flow of traffic into sturgis, courtesy Tectonix.com
Map showing flow of traffic into sturgis, courtesy Tectonix.com(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Tectonix used anonymous cell phone data to track the movement of people into the Sturgis area in the days leading up to last week’s rally. The resulting map shows tens of thousands of pings of light flowing into the Black Hills area.

Tectonix, which identifies itself as a data visualization company, partnered with X-Mode Social and SafeGraph to create the map.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 Sturgis Rally traffic count down, though still exceeded 462,000

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Overall traffic at this year’s 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down from previous rallies, though it still exceeded expectations in a year where the event contended with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Worthington employer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls woman has admitted to stealing from her former employer in Worthington, Minn.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

Suspect arrested in connection to Sioux Falls shooting that left bystander injured

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting at a Sioux Falls convenience store that sent a bystander to the hospital.

Latest News

News

1 new COVID-19 death, 83 additional cases reported in South Dakota Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
State health officials have confirmed 83 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death due to the disease in South Dakota.

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.

News

Brookings doctor challenges school district’s COVID-19 measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Brookings doctor who was recently placed on administrative leave is now back on the job.

News

Gov. Kristi Noem to speak at Republican National Convention

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at the Republican National Convention next week.

News

Authorities investigating car theft attempt in Harrisburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects after another attempted car theft in the city.

News

Teen survives fall at hiking spot in Black Hills

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
A teen is recovering from broken bones after falling about 100 feet down a steep hill at a popular hiking spot in Pennington County.