VIDEO: Data company tracks traffic into 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A data graphics company has created a visualization of the nationwide traffic that filtered into South Dakota for the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Tectonix used anonymous cell phone data to track the movement of people into the Sturgis area in the days leading up to last week’s rally. The resulting map shows tens of thousands of pings of light flowing into the Black Hills area.

Tectonix, which identifies itself as a data visualization company, partnered with X-Mode Social and SafeGraph to create the map.

