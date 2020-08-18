Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Worthington employer

(Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman has admitted to stealing from her former employer in Worthington, Minn.

Sixty-year-old Charlene Long has pleaded guilty to paying herself commission she was not entitled to while working as a bookkeepr at Radio Works.

Long was first charged in 2018. The criminal complaint alleges Long paid herself over $186,000 she was not entitled to over a six-year period. The misappropriation came to light when an outside firm took over bookkeeping for the radio stations.

Radio Works reports Long pleaded guilty via a zoom meeting on Friday. Other charges against her were dismissed as part of the plea agreement. She will serve ten years probation, and restitution will be decided by the courts after a pre-sentence investigation.

This is not the first time Long has been charged with stealing from her employer. Back in 1995, Long pleaded guilty to fraud charges in California for embezzling over $900,000 from the media company she worked for.

