2020 Pigskin Preview Special

A look at the teams and players to watch in the 2020 season of high school football!
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - High school football season begins on Friday and the Pigskin Preview is here to get you ready for the 2020 season! You can get a copy of the magazine for FREE with our sponsors and check out some of the stories behind the magazine right here!

The segments of our show are broken down here, commercial free, for you to enjoy! Our opening segment above features the making of the 2020 Pigskin Preview cover and a look at some of the top teams and players in South Dakota 11-Man football with analysis of all four classes from Midco SN’s Jason Andera!

In the second segment of our show we dive into South Dakota 9-Man football with a look at Viborg-Hurley’s star quarterback Chase Mason and more analysis on all three classes!

Next we take a turn our attention to Northwest Iowa and the powerhouse program that Jay Rozeboom has built at West Lyon High School. We also head into Minnesota with high flying Hills-Beaver Creek and Jax Wysong, who will wait until the spring to play their season.

Finally we take a look back at the more than two decade history of the Pigskin Preview magazine and get a word on COVID-19 safety preparations from SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.

Enjoy kickoff and be sure to join us after the games every week for Football Friday on Dakota News Now at 10!

