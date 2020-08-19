Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Regular immunizations decline during pandemic

By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical professionals are voicing concerns over what they call a “second wave.” It’s not about the coronavirus - but rather people who develop serious health problems because they didn’t seek treatment for ordinary health issues.

Avera Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden met up with a family who is looking to stay healthy by getting back on track with their immunization schedule.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn is no more

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A resilient stalk of corn in Sioux Falls that rose to social media stardom has been destroyed.

News

Crash near Groton leaves 2 dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

Brookings withdraws appeal over jail expansion plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council has decided to withdraw its appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court over a proposal to expand the Brookings County Jail.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The I-Spy clinical trials will look for medication options for patients with critical cases of Covid-19.

Latest News

News

Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

News

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

National Politics

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

Updated: 2 hours ago
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

News

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 5 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.