Advertisement

Brookings withdraws appeal over jail expansion plan

(ky3)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings City Council has decided to withdraw its appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court over a proposal to expand the Brookings County Jail.

Dakota Radio Group reports the council voted against pursuing the appeal in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.

In March, a circuit court judge ruled in favor of Brookings County, saying a planned jail expansion may move forward. He ruled the City of Brookings was mistaken in its judgement and the county is not required to obtain a building permit from the city for a jail.

The state Historical Society and local Historic Preservation Commission oppose the expansion.

The council in April voted to appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court. City Attorney Steve Britzman says they will enter a settlement with Brookings County.

The city has spent about $73,000 in legal fees on the original court battle and appeal.

The County opened bids for the project last month and they total just under $15 million with another estimated $2 million for soft costs.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash near Groton leaves 2 dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The I-Spy clinical trials will look for medication options for patients with critical cases of Covid-19.

News

Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

Updated: 1 hour ago
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

News

Sioux Falls business hosts Back to School Bash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Back to School Bash is an opportunity for kids to have some fun before heading back to the classroom.

News

Clark school district ready to take on teaching during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Clark school district hopes to find the balance between safety measures and in-person instruction for the Fall semester.