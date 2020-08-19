Brookings withdraws appeal over jail expansion plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings City Council has decided to withdraw its appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court over a proposal to expand the Brookings County Jail.

Dakota Radio Group reports the council voted against pursuing the appeal in a 5-2 vote Tuesday night.

In March, a circuit court judge ruled in favor of Brookings County, saying a planned jail expansion may move forward. He ruled the City of Brookings was mistaken in its judgement and the county is not required to obtain a building permit from the city for a jail.

The state Historical Society and local Historic Preservation Commission oppose the expansion.

The council in April voted to appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court. City Attorney Steve Britzman says they will enter a settlement with Brookings County.

The city has spent about $73,000 in legal fees on the original court battle and appeal.

The County opened bids for the project last month and they total just under $15 million with another estimated $2 million for soft costs.

