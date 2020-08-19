Canaries rally in 9th on Coulter’s 2-run HR and Herron’s solid pitching

FARGO, ND (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries came to Fargo looking for a spark to reinvigorate their season. They had to wait until the ninth inning, but they got it.

Tyler Herron threw eight strong innings and Clint Coulter hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth to give the Canaries (20-19) a dramatic 3-2 win over the RedHawks (15-24) at Newman Outdoor Field.

Herron allowed two runs on just three hits in his eight innings, walking two and striking out six to earn the win. The win moves the Birds up to third place in the American Association standings, three games back of first place and 1.5 games out of a playoff spot.

Herron retired the first nine batters he faced, but was locked in a pitchers' duel with RedHawks starter Tyler Pike. Herron made the first mistake, allowing a two-run home run to Drew Ward in the fourth inning. It was Ward's ninth home run of the season.

The Birds cut the deficit in half in the sixth inning. Ryan Long led the inning off with a triple to left, and Andrew Ely hit an RBI single to make it 2-1. The Birds put men on first and second with no one out, but could not tie the score in the sixth.

Sioux Falls threatened again in the top of the eighth, putting runners at first and third with one out. But Pike struck out Jabari Henry and Alay Lago back-to-back to retire the side.

RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz came on for the ninth. Logan Landon reached on a one-out single, and Coulter delivered his game-winning homer two batters later. The no-doubter to left was his eighth home run of the year.

Birds closer Keaton Steele worked around a double from Ward in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 11th save of the year.

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls and Fargo-Moorhead meet for the second game of their three-game set Wednesday night at 7:02 p.m. Casey Delgado will start for the Canaries; Matt Tomshaw will pitch for the RedHawks.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.