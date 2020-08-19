Advertisement

Clark school district ready to take on teaching during pandemic

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Clark school district opens it’s doors tomorrow to students for the first day of class, with many hoping for a return to normalcy.

The district, along with most others in South Dakota, is using a three plan approach to the school year; starting classes in person with hybrid and online-only options available should cases of COVID-19 rise.

The district, being split between an elementary school, middle and high school, and three colony schools is planning for scenarios in which classes may need to be switched online overnight.

Luanne Warren, Superintendent of the school district, says that the three plan approach has been helped by state officials, with guidance on how to handle potential cases in classrooms.

“Both the Department of Education and the Department of Health have been extremely informative for us all summer long. Since March, we’ve had many, many, many webinars on directions on what to do.” said Warren

As with any plan, the district plans to make changes where necessary after a few weeks in school. Warren says that teachers working with students on how to use online programs while still having in-person instruction will help classrooms more easily transition between plans.

“Our first two or three weeks of school will be going through procedures, getting kids used to working with Google Classrooms, different formats like that. So if this happens again, it will certainly be a better transition for all of us.”

The district is also working on getting a thermal scanner to take the temperatures of students and staff. But it’s unclear when and where temperatures will be taken, which can affect how the district handles isolating potential cases. In the meantime, the district is working with what they’ve got.

“The unknown, we’re going to deal with it one day at a time. We’re going to do the best we can with what we have, we’re going to make the most of each day that we have with our students and should that be cut short, we’ll shift gears and keep going.” said Warren.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

News

Augustana implementing ‘Viking Flex Plan’ during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Classes start back up at Augustana University on August 26th. The university will be implementing its "Viking Flex Plan" to help with social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

News

Open Water Safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Safety officials are advising people as to some ways they can stay safe on the river.

Latest News

News

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

News

Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn inspires fundraising effort

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A plucky stalk of corn growing from a concrete street in southern Sioux Falls has gained viral fame - and is now being used as a fundraising tool.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

News

Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials have issued a warning over a possible COVID-19 exposure at a bar during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.