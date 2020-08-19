Advertisement

COVID-19 claims another life in South Dakota; Active cases rise Wednesday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say another South Dakotan has died from COVID-19, as the number of active cases in the state rose to its highest number in months on Wednesday.

The additional death bring South Dakota’s total to 155. The latest victim was a Minnehaha County Man in his 70s, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

Officials confirmed 123 new cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in South Dakota to 10,566. Active cases increased by 59 to 1,222, which is the highest number since mid-May.

However, current hospitalizations dropped sharply Wednesday. Fifty-five people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, down 13 from Tuesday.

The state processed test for 1,034 people on Wednesday, 11.8% of which came back positive.

