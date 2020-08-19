Crash near Groton leaves 2 dead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

The accident took place Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 12 about five miles west of Groton.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a dump truck was making a left turn when a westbound pickup rear-ended the truck. Troopers say the dump truck had activated its turn signal.

Both the driver and the passenger of the pickup, two 54-year-old men, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Authorities say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat belts.

The names of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about 90 minutes while crews cleaned up the crash.

