Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in South Dakota.

As large events continue returning, and students head back to school, health experts say there is an important step you can take to keep yourself and your family healthy.

While the pandemic is the biggest concern many people have heading into the back half of the year, health officials say it may be more important than ever to get your flu shot this season.

Dr. Charlie Schafer has been a practicing physician for more than three decades, and says getting a flu shot is always a key step in keeping yourself healthy through the fall and winter months.

“Protection from the flu virus is very important, every year at least 20,000 people in the U.S. die from influenza,” Schafer said.

With the ongoing pandemic, Dr. Schafer says getting you and your family vaccinated this season is critical.

“Influenza looks very much like COVID, they’re both viral infections, and if we can do something to limit the chance of getting something that looks just like COVID, that would be very helpful,” Schafer said.

In a news conference yesterday addressing COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls area, Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde said while the flu vaccine isn’t 100% effective, it does cut down on the risk of getting influenza and minimizes symptoms in the case you do contract the virus.

“If it fits within your schedule, which it should, there’ll be plenty of options out there, I really ask you, as soon as it’s available, to get out there and get a flu shot,” Wilde said.

At the same conference, Wilde’s colleague with Avera, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot, reiterated this, saying eliminating the flu from circulation this year would be extremely beneficial to our medical systems.

“I will tell you, frankly, if we see an uptick in COVID numbers at the same time we see a surge in influenza numbers, yes, our clinics, our hospitals, could be overwhelmed,” Elliot said.

Schafer says contracting both COVID-19 and the flu isn’t outside the realm of possibility, so it’s important to do all you can to keep yourself and your family healthy during this time.

“This is not a benign condition, this is not just a cold, it’s a potentially fatal thing,” Schafer said. “We’ve had young, healthy people, even in the Sioux Falls area, in the past few years who have passed away from it.”

The influenza vaccine will be coming available within the next few weeks and can be found at your local clinic or pharmacy. Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee are offering drive-up flu shots.

