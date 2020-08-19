Advertisement

Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season
Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season(Source: KTRK, CNN)
By Scott Engen
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in South Dakota.

As large events continue returning, and students head back to school, health experts say there is an important step you can take to keep yourself and your family healthy.

While the pandemic is the biggest concern many people have heading into the back half of the year, health officials say it may be more important than ever to get your flu shot this season.

Dr. Charlie Schafer has been a practicing physician for more than three decades, and says getting a flu shot is always a key step in keeping yourself healthy through the fall and winter months.

“Protection from the flu virus is very important, every year at least 20,000 people in the U.S. die from influenza,” Schafer said.

With the ongoing pandemic, Dr. Schafer says getting you and your family vaccinated this season is critical.

“Influenza looks very much like COVID, they’re both viral infections, and if we can do something to limit the chance of getting something that looks just like COVID, that would be very helpful,” Schafer said.

In a news conference yesterday addressing COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls area, Sanford Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde said while the flu vaccine isn’t 100% effective, it does cut down on the risk of getting influenza and minimizes symptoms in the case you do contract the virus.

“If it fits within your schedule, which it should, there’ll be plenty of options out there, I really ask you, as soon as it’s available, to get out there and get a flu shot,” Wilde said.

At the same conference, Wilde’s colleague with Avera, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mike Elliot, reiterated this, saying eliminating the flu from circulation this year would be extremely beneficial to our medical systems.

“I will tell you, frankly, if we see an uptick in COVID numbers at the same time we see a surge in influenza numbers, yes, our clinics, our hospitals, could be overwhelmed,” Elliot said.

Schafer says contracting both COVID-19 and the flu isn’t outside the realm of possibility, so it’s important to do all you can to keep yourself and your family healthy during this time.

“This is not a benign condition, this is not just a cold, it’s a potentially fatal thing,” Schafer said. “We’ve had young, healthy people, even in the Sioux Falls area, in the past few years who have passed away from it.”

The influenza vaccine will be coming available within the next few weeks and can be found at your local clinic or pharmacy. Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee are offering drive-up flu shots.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Augustana implementing ‘Viking Flex Plan’ during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Classes start back up at Augustana University on August 26th. The university will be implementing its "Viking Flex Plan" to help with social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

News

Open Water Safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Safety officials are advising people as to some ways they can stay safe on the river.

News

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn inspires fundraising effort

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A plucky stalk of corn growing from a concrete street in southern Sioux Falls has gained viral fame - and is now being used as a fundraising tool.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

News

Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials have issued a warning over a possible COVID-19 exposure at a bar during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.

News

Authorities identify victim in fatal crash near Revillo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

2020 Sturgis Rally traffic count down, though still exceeded 462,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Overall traffic at this year’s 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down from previous rallies, though it still exceeded expectations in a year where the event contended with the coronavirus pandemic.