Advertisement

Iowa says it will fix error that backdated COVID-19 results

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says that the state is correcting a major flaw in its coronavirus data that backdated thousands of positive and negative test results.

Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said that the state’s data system had been erroneuosly recording the results of people who were tested on multiple occasions.

He said that an individual’s most recent result, whether positive or negative, was “unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test.” That means thousands of recent results were being recorded in the system as having occurred in March, April, May and June.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls’ Cinemark theaters set opening dates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls’ two Cinemark movie theaters will soon be open for business.

News

South Dakota man files lawsuit after getting hit by discus at state track meet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Tea man is suing the South Dakota High School Athletics Association and the Sioux Falls School District after he was struck by a discuss at a high school track meet.

News

SDSU will not hold Hobo Day parade due to pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A longstanding homecoming tradition at South Dakota State University will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pigskin Preview

2020 Pigskin Preview Special

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Previewing the 2020 high school football season

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls police investigating garbage truck fire as likely arson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Police are investigating after someone allegedly lit a garbage truck fire in western Sioux Falls.

News

Minnesota reports jump of 17 new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Minnesota health officials have reported 17 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest one-day death toll in two months.

News

COVID-19 claims another life in South Dakota; Active cases rise Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say another South Dakotan has died from COVID-19, as the number of active cases in the state rose to its highest number in months on Wednesday.

News

Last inmate still missing after walking away from Pierre prison in custody

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The lone inmate who was still at-large from a group who walked away from a minimum security unit at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre is now back in custody.

News

New organization to help those impacted by COVID-19 launches in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new organization that aims to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic is launching in Sioux Falls.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Regular immunizations decline during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden met up with a family who is looking to stay healthy by getting back on track with their immunization schedule.