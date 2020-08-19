Advertisement

Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

FILE (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)(Michael Wyke | AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that representatives for the rapper submitted the signatures ahead of Tuesday’s filing deadline. Election official have up to 10 days to review and verify the signatures.

West has previously professed his support for President Donald Trump, but announced in July that he planned to run independently for president.

Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said West’s move is a “pathetic attempt to pull votes from Joe Biden and steal this election for Trump.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crash near Groton leaves 2 dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

Brookings withdraws appeal over jail expansion plan

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council has decided to withdraw its appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court over a proposal to expand the Brookings County Jail.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The I-Spy clinical trials will look for medication options for patients with critical cases of Covid-19.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National Politics

Military investigating drone sighting near Air Force One

Updated: 1 hour ago
People reportedly saw an object flying as the president's plane was landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

News

Sioux Falls business hosts Back to School Bash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The Back to School Bash is an opportunity for kids to have some fun before heading back to the classroom.

News

Clark school district ready to take on teaching during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Clark school district hopes to find the balance between safety measures and in-person instruction for the Fall semester.