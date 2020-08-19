Advertisement

Last inmate still missing after walking away from Pierre prison in custody

Philomene Boneshirt, courtesy Dept. of Corrections
Philomene Boneshirt, courtesy Dept. of Corrections(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lone inmate who was still at-large from a group who walked away from a minimum security unit at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre is now back in custody.

Twenty-five-year-old Philomene Boneshirt was arrested Aug. 18 in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections. She is currently housed at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Boneshirt was one of nine inmates who walked away from the unit on March 23. The escape garnered more attention after officials said they walked away from a facility where another inmate had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates who walked away from the Pierre minimum security unit in March are now back in custody.
All inmates who walked away from the Pierre minimum security unit in March are now back in custody.(Dakota News Now)

One inmate was immediately arrested. Six others were back in custody within a week, while another was arrested in April. Boneshirt was the last inmate from the escape to be taken into custody, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Michael Winder.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a felony which is punishable by a up to five years in prison in South Dakota.

Boneshirt was serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for third-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 claims another life in South Dakota; Active cases rise Wednesday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Health officials say another South Dakotan has died from COVID-19, as the number of active cases in the state rose to its highest number in months on Wednesday.

News

New organization to help those impacted by COVID-19 launches in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new organization that aims to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic is launching in Sioux Falls.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Regular immunizations decline during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute reporter Beth Warden met up with a family who is looking to stay healthy by getting back on track with their immunization schedule.

News

UPDATE: Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn is no more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A resilient stalk of corn in Sioux Falls that rose to social media stardom has been destroyed.

Latest News

News

Crash near Groton leaves 2 dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in northeast South Dakota.

News

Brookings withdraws appeal over jail expansion plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council has decided to withdraw its appeal to the South Dakota Supreme Court over a proposal to expand the Brookings County Jail.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The I-Spy clinical trials will look for medication options for patients with critical cases of Covid-19.

News

Kanye West submits signatures for president in Minnesota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Kanye West has submitted voter signatures in Minnesota hopes of appearing as a presidential candidate on the November ballot.

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now