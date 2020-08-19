Last inmate still missing after walking away from Pierre prison in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lone inmate who was still at-large from a group who walked away from a minimum security unit at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre is now back in custody.

Twenty-five-year-old Philomene Boneshirt was arrested Aug. 18 in Sioux Falls, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections. She is currently housed at the Minnehaha County Jail.

Boneshirt was one of nine inmates who walked away from the unit on March 23. The escape garnered more attention after officials said they walked away from a facility where another inmate had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

All inmates who walked away from the Pierre minimum security unit in March are now back in custody. (Dakota News Now)

One inmate was immediately arrested. Six others were back in custody within a week, while another was arrested in April. Boneshirt was the last inmate from the escape to be taken into custody, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Michael Winder.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a felony which is punishable by a up to five years in prison in South Dakota.

Boneshirt was serving a 7-month, 15-day sentence for third-degree simple assault and a consecutive 1-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Both convictions are from Minnehaha County.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.