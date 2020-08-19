Minnesota reports jump of 17 new COVID-19 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials have reported 17 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest one-day death toll in two months.

That figure usually has been in single digits in recent weeks.

The new fatalities raised the state’s death toll to 1,738, The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 567 new cases for a total of 66,618.

The number of Minnesotans hospitalized rose by 17 to 321, with 152 in critical condition. Minnesota has been in pattern of mostly moderate daily death counts but with a persistent level of hospitalizations.

New cases have been fairly stable, but at higher levels than earlier.

