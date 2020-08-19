New organization to help those impacted by COVID-19 launches in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new organization that aims to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic is launching in Sioux Falls.

Helping Hands Sioux Falls is a free volunteer delivery service that helps elderly and at-risk individuals.

The program, announced on Wednesday, is an initiative launched by Conscious Youth Solutions, a worldwide network of young people who work together to solve local, regional, and global challenges. The Los Angeles-based Shaper Hands organization is also a partner in the program.

Helping Hand Sioux Falls is working with the community to mobilize a group of volunteers to bring groceries and supplies to older adults. While the organization focuses mostly on the elderly and immunocompromised, it is available to help anyone in need.

If you know someone who would benefit from this service, or would like to volunteer, visit the group’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.