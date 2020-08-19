North excited to have Golden Bear back at Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In visiting with Andy North about the upcoming Sanford International, it was clear he was really excited to share some great news. The Golden Bear will be back for the 3rd straight year as part of an exhibition on Saturday. He’s enjoyed the past two years which is great news because all of his fans sure appreciated having him here in South Dakota too.

“Jack is healthy, he’s excited to come back to Sioux Falls, so he will be here. Unfortunately he might have to play as my partner again and he’s wondering about that idea, but Jack’s been a great supporter of Sanford and the International and we’re excited to have him. To get the best player who’s ever walked the planet here, even though he doesn’t play like he used to, you still see the competitiveness, you still see when he needs to he hit some really good shots the past couple of years. We’re looking forward to it, he’s a special guy. He’s done so much to help charities all over the world and Jack’s a special man,” says North.

Sanford International week runs from September 7th-13th with the actual Champions Tour Friday-Sunday. Nicklaus will be part of the exhibition on Saturday.

