Advertisement

North excited to have Golden Bear back at Sanford International

Jack Nicklaus returns for 3rd year in September
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In visiting with Andy North about the upcoming Sanford International, it was clear he was really excited to share some great news. The Golden Bear will be back for the 3rd straight year as part of an exhibition on Saturday. He’s enjoyed the past two years which is great news because all of his fans sure appreciated having him here in South Dakota too.

“Jack is healthy, he’s excited to come back to Sioux Falls, so he will be here. Unfortunately he might have to play as my partner again and he’s wondering about that idea, but Jack’s been a great supporter of Sanford and the International and we’re excited to have him. To get the best player who’s ever walked the planet here, even though he doesn’t play like he used to, you still see the competitiveness, you still see when he needs to he hit some really good shots the past couple of years. We’re looking forward to it, he’s a special guy. He’s done so much to help charities all over the world and Jack’s a special man,” says North.

Sanford International week runs from September 7th-13th with the actual Champions Tour Friday-Sunday. Nicklaus will be part of the exhibition on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The O’Gorman girls soccer team scored 4 in the first half against Brandon Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
The O’Gorman girls soccer team scored 4 in the first half against Brandon Valley

Sports

Stenberg leads Lincoln to win in Warrior/Lynx Invite

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stenberg leads Lincoln to win in Warrior/Lynx Invite

Sports

Canaries rally in 9th on Coulter’s 2-run HR and Herron’s solid pitching

Updated: 1 hours ago
Canaries rally in 9th on Coulter’s 2-run HR and Herron’s solid pitching

Sports

DSU football coach glad to see his players again

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
DSU football coach glad to see his players again

Latest News

Athlete Of The Week

Billy McMacken is back on the baseball diamond!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billy McMacken is back on the baseball diamond!

Sports

Alexandria clubs Canova to win fourth State B Amateur Tournament title in five years

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Angels win second consecutive title 11-3

Sports

Alexandria wins 2020 State B Amateur Baseball Championship

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
Defeats Canova 11-3

Sports

Canaries crushed in series finale with Winnipeg

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Birds lose 16-4

Sports

Canaries crushed by Winnipeg in series finale

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Canaries fall 16-4

Sports

Sioux Falls Brewers repeat as State A Amateur Baseball Tournament champions

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Brewers defeat Brookings Cubs 7-2 in title game