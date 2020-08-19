Quiet Days Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a ridge of high pressure in firm control of the Upper Midwest, that’s allowing for quiet weather generally across our area. We’ll stay quiet tonight with lows in the 60′s as we make another run for the lower 90′s for Thursday. There will be a chance for some showers and storms on Thursday evening mainly along and west of the Missouri. The threat for severe weather will be low.

Highs on Friday will be back in the lower to mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine on the way. The humidity will also be on the rise. That night and into early Saturday morning, some spotty showers and storms will be possible especially in northeastern South Dakota. The severe threat with these storms are also low. The weekend is looking quiet with highs staying in the lower 90′s with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances appear to be at a minimum.

Dry weather will be favored throughout much of this forecast period with only a handful of very spotty chances for showers and storms. Highs on Monday will remain near 90 with more sunshine. Temperatures begin to cool down gradually by the middle to end of next week as we see a cold front knock us down to the lower 80′s and bring more comfortable air.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.