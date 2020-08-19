Sanford Health starts I-Spy clinical trials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Sanford Health is underway with the I-Spy clinical trials, working to find medications to treat inflammation in the lungs of patients suffering from coronavirus.

The trials will use medication or a combination of medications to find a way to cut down on a patient's time of a ventilator and reduce the mortality rate, along with improving a patient's recovery time. Medical professionals hope the I-Spy will address critically ill Covid-19 patients and address some of the questions around why the virus impacts various patients with drastically different results.

Lead Physician, Dr. Paul Berger, also believes successful medications found from the study will pair well with a vaccine when an effective vaccine is completed.

"I think that there is a potential that these medications may be used in conjunction with a vaccine or potentially reduce the overall burden of illness on a population," said Dr. Berger. "So for those who do become ill or the vaccination is not completely 100%, then we are still going to have patients we will need to take care of and help treat the inflammatory response in the lungs."

I-Spy will use patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus over the age of 18 who required at least six liters of supplemental oxygen.

