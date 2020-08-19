School District: WHS student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls School District.

A Washington High School football player was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and parents were notified in an email Wednesday.

The first day of in-person classes for the school district is August 27th. Find its mask and COVID-19 policies along with other school districts in the area, here.

