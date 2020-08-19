Schools prepare for new set of challenges facing students with disabilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As students head back to school for the fall semester, there’s no doubt things will look different.

For students with a disability, and who may be blind or deaf, this year may be even more of a challenge. But, teachers and administrators who work with these students say they are up for the task.

As the pandemic continues, state and local leaders have say education is key to the wellbeing of children, and it’s important they get back into the classroom. However, that won’t look the same for all students.

Deb Muilenburg-Wilson has been involved in the lives of students with disabilities for over 25 years. As Special Services Director for the Sioux Falls School District, she oversees more than 4,000 students, aging from infants to 21 years old.

Deb says creating an individualized education plan, or I.E.P., for each student faced with a disability will be a critical component of their success during this unique season.

“Whether it’s the year of a pandemic or not, the Sioux Falls School District is committed to do what’s right for each student, and look at them individually to do that,” Muilenburg-Wilson said.

While an I.E.P. is standard for students with disabilities in a regular school year, this year that plan will require greater detail.

“We’ll have to talk about what it will look like if we are in school face-to-face learning, and what if the conditions surrounding us require us to move into different models,” Muilenburg-Wilson said.

Part of a student’s typical plan will usually consist of them getting real-life opportunities to apply skills within the community.

“We’ll surely have to put some safeguards in place as students enter community settings,” Muilenburg-Wilson said. “We have students who may be learning employment skills in a community setting, and other skills, so we’ll have to work on those case-by-case, depending on the environment they’re going to.”

The South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired finds itself in a similar situation.

Located on the Northern State University Campus in Aberdeen, the school serves 21 students K through 12, each facing their own set of needs.

“I think it’s important to communicate, and even though this whole time when our schools have been closed, we’ve learned how to communicate,” South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired Superintendent Dan Trefz said. “My hope is that we’ve learned how to communicate better so that we can have a dialogue back and forth about what’s working for that student and what’s not.”

Trefz says the interactions that students with a visual impairment have are a significant part of their curriculum.

“That’s what part of education is, that growth as well as the academics,” Trefz said. “At this time, some of that is more of a need than ever.”

For the South Dakota School for the Deaf, the situation is a bit different, because it works 100% through student outreach programs.

“We’re partners in educational success,” South Dakota School for the Deaf Superintendent Kim Wadsworth said. “We go out and partner with that family, and then we partner with the school to find the best opportunity for that child in that school district.”

While outreach consultants do their part to reach more than 500 students throughout South Dakota, because deaf and hard of hearing children attend classes in their own schools, Wadsworth is promoting the use of clear face coverings.

She says this is so these students can still read the facial cues and mouths of their peers.

“If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, and you’re sitting in a classroom, and everybody has a mask on, you can only see their eyes, how would that feel if you’re sitting in their trying to learn? It would be very difficult,” Wadsworth said.

One big part of any student’s education is the role of their parents. And, administrators serving these children say their schools are committed to working with each student’s family to ensure their success during this time.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.