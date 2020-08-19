SDSU students and staff adapt to COVID changes as fall semester begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Students at South Dakota State University stepped into a classroom on campus Wednesday, for the first time since March.

Wednesday marks the first day of school for public universities in South Dakota, and students can expect some changes.

Even with many safety measures in place and the college experience tailored to preventing the spread of COVID-19, Jackrabbit students and staff say they are just happy to be back.

VP of Student Affairs at SDSU Michaela Willis said, “Having students on campus is so important to our student’s success, our students want to be here, they want to be in the classroom, they want to be learning from their faculty as much face-to-face as possible.”

SDSU Senior Alex Dynes explained why being on campus is important for her specific major, “We’re exercise science majors so a lot of our major is hands-on learning, so it’s hard to learn the hands-on skills through a computer screen. It was a tough adaptation last year.”

Some safety measures include one-way hallways and low capacity classrooms.

University officials say the decision to bring students back was data-driven.

Provost and VP of Academic Affairs Dennis Hedge said, “We utilize that data to make a lot of our decisions, and in those cases where we knew that ability to come together in a classroom was directly related to student learning outcomes, we really worked hard to make sure those were the classes that we offered in our classrooms that we had available.”

Masks are mandatory indoors on campus this fall, and students were given a COVID kit upon arrival.

Willis said, “We provided our students and employees with our JackRBack kit, so they all have two cloth face coverings that are Jackrabbit branded just for them. I’ve been seeing them wearing them all around campus.”

Those kits are also filled with important information about COVID-19 and hand sanitizer to help students stay safe on campus throughout the entire semester.

“Hopefully we’ll be here until Thanksgiving or whenever they have us here until,” said SDSU Junior Abbey Stadler.

If a student does feel sick, they can get tested by the university on campus where they will know the result within a day and can follow proper quarantine instructions.

