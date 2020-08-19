SDSU will not hold Hobo Day parade due to pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A longstanding homecoming tradition at South Dakota State University will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

University officials announced Wednesday that the school will not host its annual Hobo Day parade this fall.

The parade, along with the ensuing football game, has been called the biggest “one-day event in South Dakota,” and draws thousands of people to Brookings. The football game has already been cancelled, as the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced it is suspending the fall season.

In a press release, officials said the parade would “create logistical challenges and significant health and safety concerns for attendees in the midst of a global pandemic.” Officials also pledged to keep the “spirit of Hobo Day” intact by coming up with news to celebrate the day.

