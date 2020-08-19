Sioux Falls business hosts Back to School Bash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Highest Health Chiropractic in Sioux Falls is hosting a free kids carnival Saturday in the parking lot of the business at 57th Street and Louise Avenue. This is the second year the owners of Highest Health Chiropractic have put the event on. It’s free to attend, but donations can be made to support the Sanford Children’s Hospital. The event goes from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

This year’s theme for the carnival is baseball. There will be a variety of activities and vendors, including Groove Inc., Home Solutions with bird houses, and Dynamic Martial Arts.

Honey Baked will have lunch available for $6. Some of the lunch options include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and gluten free options. Each child will get a goody bag and cotton candy in a bag to take home.

