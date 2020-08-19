Advertisement

Sioux Falls business hosts Back to School Bash

A Sioux Falls business is hosting a free kids carnival before kids go back to school.
A Sioux Falls business is hosting a free kids carnival before kids go back to school.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Highest Health Chiropractic in Sioux Falls is hosting a free kids carnival Saturday in the parking lot of the business at 57th Street and Louise Avenue. This is the second year the owners of Highest Health Chiropractic have put the event on. It’s free to attend, but donations can be made to support the Sanford Children’s Hospital. The event goes from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

This year’s theme for the carnival is baseball. There will be a variety of activities and vendors, including Groove Inc., Home Solutions with bird houses, and Dynamic Martial Arts.

Honey Baked will have lunch available for $6. Some of the lunch options include hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and gluten free options. Each child will get a goody bag and cotton candy in a bag to take home.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clark school district ready to take on teaching during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Clark school district hopes to find the balance between safety measures and in-person instruction for the Fall semester.

News

Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Health experts stress importance of flu shot this season

News

Augustana implementing ‘Viking Flex Plan’ during pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Classes start back up at Augustana University on August 26th. The university will be implementing its "Viking Flex Plan" to help with social distancing and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Estelline/Hendricks cancels two football games due to COVID-19

Latest News

News

Open Water Safety

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Safety officials are advising people as to some ways they can stay safe on the river.

News

Eight arrested in sex trafficking investigation at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
An investigation into sex trafficking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has resulted in the arrest of eight men in South Dakota.

News

Sioux Falls’ viral curb corn inspires fundraising effort

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A plucky stalk of corn growing from a concrete street in southern Sioux Falls has gained viral fame - and is now being used as a fundraising tool.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

News

Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Sturgis bar

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials have issued a warning over a possible COVID-19 exposure at a bar during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

News

Woman drowns after rescuing children in northwest Minnesota

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Authorities say an 18-year-old woman drowned after pulling several children from turbulent river water below a dam in northwestern Minnesota.