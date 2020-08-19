Advertisement

Sioux Falls’ Cinemark theaters set opening dates

Credit: MGN
Credit: MGN(KNOE)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls’ two Cinemark movie theaters will soon be open for business.

Cinemark’s Century Stadium 14 and XD on S. Carolyn Avenue in southwest Sioux Falls will open on Friday, according to the company’s latest opening plan. Their other location on the east side of town - Century East at Dawley Farm - will open a week later on Aug. 28.

Both theaters have been closed since March when Cinemark announced it was closing all its theaters nationwide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemark has since announced multiple different reopening plans, but those plans repeatedly sputtered due to COVID-19 surges in different parts of the country. The theater industry was also continuously hampered as several movie production studios pushed back major movie releases until more of the country had reopened.

The reopenings come as Hollywood prepares a handful of nationwide releases, the first since the pandemic began. These include The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28, and Tenet on Sept. 3.

Cinemark’s reopening plans include several measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. These include staggering show times and limiting auditorium capacity to prevent overcrowding, and requiring both guests and employees to wear face masks. The company says masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.

Cinemark has announced several different offers, including discounted prices for some shows and the possibility of renting out theaters for a private screening, as part of an effort to lure moviegoers back to theaters.

Some locally or regionally owned movie theaters - including Westmall 7 in Sioux Falls and Odyssey Grand 8 in Watertown - reopened earlier this summer, but only played previously released movies due to the lack of new releases. Other nationwide chains, including AMC, have recently announced their own opening plans.

MORE: Cinemark Theatres’ reopening plans

