South Dakota man files lawsuit after getting hit by discuss at state track meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Tea man is suing the South Dakota High School Athletics Association and the Sioux Falls School District after he was struck by a discuss at a high school track meet.

Michael Moses argues that the organizations were negligent in their duty to protect spectators at the event, resulting in serious injuries, expensive medical bills, and emotional pain for him and his family.

The incident took place May 25, 2019 at the South Dakota State High School Track Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

According to the lawsuit filed in Minnehaha County, Moses and his family attended the meet to watch a family member compete. He was standing in a group of spectators roughly six feet behind the rope line when an errant discuss throw struck him directly in the face, causing him to collapse and lose consciousness.

The lawsuit states the impact dislodged his front teeth from his gums and pushed his bottom teeth through his lip. He suffered a broken jaw that had to be re-set, and also likely suffered a concussion. As a result of the injuries, Moses had to go through extensive medical care, including emergency dental surgery. He continues to suffer headaches to this day.

In addition to the physical injuries to Moses and the medical expenses incurred from the incident, the lawsuit also cites emotional trauma for his family. His children and his wife were at his side at the time, and saw him lying on the ground bleeding and unconscious. They also missed much time with Moses due to his medical treatments.

The suit claims both the district and the SDHSAA failed to exercise “reasonable care” in setting up a a safe viewing area for spectators. It specifically states organizers did not use extenders that are often placed on the discuss cage to stop errant throws. These extenders were allegedly available at Howard Wood Field the day of the incident, but sat unused on the other side of the venue.

The lawsuit does not list specific damages sought, but rather asks for “compensatory, general, and special damages in an amount the jury deems just and proper under the circumstances.”

Both the Sioux Falls School District and the South Dakota High School Activities Association declined to comment on the lawsuit.

