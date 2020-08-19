SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to keep the sunny and warm weather around for our Wednesday. Highs temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s east of I-29 to the mid to upper 90s in central South Dakota. The wind may pick up for some of us with occasional gusts around 25 mph. The humidity is also going to slowly creep back into the region, as well.

The sunny weather will stay for Thursday and Friday with highs for many in the 90s. There are a couple slight chances of showers or thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday for some, but overall, chances of rain aren’t looking that great. Over the weekend, we’ll see temperatures drop a little. Most of us will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, despite needing a little bit of rain, we are going to be staying sunny, warm, and dry. For most of us, we’ll have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a few 90s out to the west.

