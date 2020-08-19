Advertisement

Stenberg leads Lincoln to win in Warrior/Lynx Invite

Pats win team title behind play of Stenberg and Geraets
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lincoln Patriots edged the O’Gorman Knights for the team title in the Warrior/Lynx Invite that was played Monday at Willow Run and concluded Tuesday at Brandon Golf Course. Nash Stenberg shot a 69 Tuesday and won medalist honors with a 143 total for 2 days. His teammate Bennett Geraets (who made back to back birdies for the TV camera) finished just 2 shots back in a tie with Harrisburg’s Will Allen who shot a 70 Tuesday. Watertown’s Jake Olson was 4th at 147.

Lincoln won the team title by 8 shots over O’Gorman with a total of 600 shots in 2 days. Harrisburg was 3rd at 612 and Watertown was 4th at 618.

