Advertisement

The O’Gorman girls soccer team scored 4 in the first half against Brandon Valley

Knights win girls game, boys tie 1-1
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman girls soccer team enjoyed the first half against Brandon Valley scoring all 4 of their goals and then cruising to a 4-1 win. Ellie Ripperda (on a corner kick), Sydney White, Emily Goldammer and Libby Castelli scored in the first half for O’Gorman at McEneaney Field.

The boys game was scoreless in the 2nd half and ended in a 1-1 tie thanks to the play of the goalies-Ayden Spicer for Brandon Valley and Carter Hanson for O’Gorman.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

North excited to have Golden Bear back at Sanford International

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
North excited to have Golden Bear back at Sanford International

Sports

Stenberg leads Lincoln to win in Warrior/Lynx Invite

Updated: 1 hour ago
Stenberg leads Lincoln to win in Warrior/Lynx Invite

Sports

Canaries rally in 9th on Coulter’s 2-run HR and Herron’s solid pitching

Updated: 1 hours ago
Canaries rally in 9th on Coulter’s 2-run HR and Herron’s solid pitching

Sports

DSU football coach glad to see his players again

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
DSU football coach glad to see his players again

Latest News

Athlete Of The Week

Billy McMacken is back on the baseball diamond!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Billy McMacken is back on the baseball diamond!

Sports

Alexandria clubs Canova to win fourth State B Amateur Tournament title in five years

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Angels win second consecutive title 11-3

Sports

Alexandria wins 2020 State B Amateur Baseball Championship

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT
Defeats Canova 11-3

Sports

Canaries crushed in series finale with Winnipeg

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
Birds lose 16-4

Sports

Canaries crushed by Winnipeg in series finale

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Canaries fall 16-4

Sports

Sioux Falls Brewers repeat as State A Amateur Baseball Tournament champions

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Brewers defeat Brookings Cubs 7-2 in title game