The O’Gorman girls soccer team scored 4 in the first half against Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman girls soccer team enjoyed the first half against Brandon Valley scoring all 4 of their goals and then cruising to a 4-1 win. Ellie Ripperda (on a corner kick), Sydney White, Emily Goldammer and Libby Castelli scored in the first half for O’Gorman at McEneaney Field.

The boys game was scoreless in the 2nd half and ended in a 1-1 tie thanks to the play of the goalies-Ayden Spicer for Brandon Valley and Carter Hanson for O’Gorman.

